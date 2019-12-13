Pastor Ize Iyamu homecoming: Social media users react, slam Obaseki

…praises Pastor Ize Iyamu’s peaceful disposition and maturity

By Gabriel Olawale

Scores of online users today took to social media to offer a scathing criticism of the actions of the Edo State government to block the rally of the All Progressives Congress to welcome Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu back into its fold, with many accusing the governor of abusing the power of his office and using state agencies, as well as treasury, to pursue a personal vendetta.

The rally which was earlier billed to take place at Garrick Memorial was shifted after the state government issued a directive instructing all schools to embark on a forceful closure. Not satisfied with this, Osarodion Ogie also signed another statement wherein he purportedly banned all political rallies in the state, using the state government’s familiar threat to revoke the certificate of occupancy of any private residence playing host to the rally.

Hundreds of social media users queried the decision of the governor and asked if the state was under a state of emergency. They wondered when association and political gatherings became a crime especially because the governor himself had held series of political rallies for the most frivolous things, including one that ended in fisticuffs where he threatened anyone seeking national intervention to the Edo crisis days after the great Oba of Benin met with the President and pleaded for him to wade into the matter.

The deployment of obviously paid thugs and attempt to pressure the police into scuttling the event also earned the ire of Edolites home and abroad who expressed worry over Obaseki’s growing tyranny and inability to separate institutions of state from his selfish desires.

This made Obaseki a trending topic on popular social medium, Twitter, with hundreds of users repudiating the governor and calling for his disgrace. One user says Obaseki threatening the same people he claims to have their support is the biggest irony of 2019 considering a true leader never coerces followers with the threat of retribution and violence just to get them to do his will.

Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu is entitled to associate with any party he desires and should not be denied the opportunity to fraternize with his supporters irrespective of who is afraid, many claimed.

On their part, the supporters of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu and party members across the 18 LGAs were undeterred by the satanic tactics of the Obaseki administration as they trooped in great numbers to the private residence of Pastor Iyamu where, alongside leaders of the party including Chairman David Imuse, they celebrated the homecoming of the political leader.

Spurred by JohnMayaki.com, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu’s homecoming, with the hashtag #HomecomingOfPastorIzeIyamu, trended for hours on Twitter as a leading topic with many recounting the political dexterity of Pastor Ize Iyamu and praising his calm mien even in the face of provocation. The trend dwarfed the halfhearted media effort by Obaseki’s hirelings to downplay the event and its significance.

The homecoming of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu to the APC has been widely regarded as a great step in strengthening the party and purging out unrepentant deviants who are colluding with the incompetent governor of Edo State to bring the party’s name into disrepute through blatant abuse of the law, unchecked corruption and sponsorship of violence.

Vanguard