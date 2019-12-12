Passenger dies at Lagos airport on arrival from China

A passenger identified as Chukwuma Ezeh on Wednesday slumped and died at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

A source at the MMIA arrival terminal said the passenger slumped on arrival from China and died while waiting to collect his luggage.

The deceased was 47 according to information on his passport.

Spokesperson of the Police MMIA Command, Joseph Alabi, confirmed the incident, saying the passenger came aboard Ethiopian Airline.

Mr Alabi said the incident happened at about 3:15 pm and the deceased was confirmed dead at the MMIA Clinic.

“While walking at the arrival hall the man slumped and died,” he said.

The corpse has been deposited at the Air Force Base Hospital mortuary.

In October, a male passenger identified as Jude Oladapo also slumped and died at the Lagos airport.

The 44-year-old was about boarding an Air France flight when he suddenly slumped after receiving news that his wife had died.

