Pandemonium as police allegedly beat man to death in Ogun

James Ogunnaike

Pandemonium broke out on Wednesday in Ipokia, the headquarters of Ipokia local government area of Ogun State as youths took to the street, to protest the death of a young man, Salia Gboge, popularly known as Alapa, who they alleged was beaten to death by police on Tuesday.

It was gathered from people who were at the scene of the incident that Salia died after being beaten by the Police with the butts of their guns.

Also read:

As a result, irate youths barricaded the main road in Ipokia, accusing the police of extrajudicial killing.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the deceased was not beaten by the Police.

He said, “The police were on stop-and-search duty and then they saw this particular deceased person (Salia) who has been arrested earlier in April for an offence. He was charged to court and the court ordered that he should be detained at the police custody till next hearing date, but escaped”.

So, when the Police sighted him, they tried to apprehend him to the station.

“On getting to the station, he refused to go into the station and started an altercation with the police; and in the process, he slumped”.

“He was taken to hospital. Nobody beat him. If anybody said the police beat him, that person is a liar. He was taken to the hospital after he slumped and there, he gave up the ghost,” Oyeyemi said.

Oyeyemi added that the corpse of the victim has been deposited in the mortuary for an autopsy to know the cause of his death.

Vanguard