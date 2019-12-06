Vanguard Logo

Palliative: LASG to shut Mile 2 Tincan Oshodi-Apapa Expressway for 72 hrs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Naomi Uzor

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to shut the Mile 2 to Trinity end of Oshodi Apapa Expressway for 72 hours to allow for palliative work in the on-going rehabilitation road project in the axis.

Vice-Chairman, Presidential Task team on Restoration of law and order in Apapa, comrade Kayode Opeifa disclosed this Friday at a joint press briefing with Federal Ministry of Works on status of reconstruction works on Apapa Oshodi Express road between Apapa Port to Mile 2.

Opeifa said the road will be closed to traffic by 12 midnight Friday to reopen on Monday, 12 noon, December 9, 2019.

