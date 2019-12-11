Breaking News
Painter bags 7 years imprisonment for stealing N1200 diesel

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a 26-year-old painter, Chimezie Kobi, to seven years in jail for stealing N1,200 worth of diesel.

The Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, sentenced Kobi after he pleaded guilty to a three-count-charge of trespass, breaking in and theft.

Mohammed, however, gave the convict an option of N200,000 fine.

According to him, the judgment is to serve as a deterrent to those who might want to get involved in crime.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Daniel Longwal, told the court that the case was reported on Nov. 8, at the Anglo Jos Police Station by one Sarah Timothy of Zaramanganda.

The prosecutor said that the convict, who lived in the same neighbourhood with Timothy, trespassed into the complainant’s block industry, broke in and stole four litres of diesel valued at N1,200 and was caught in the process.

Longwal said that the offences contravened Sections 333, 332 and 272 of Plateau State Penal Code. (NAN)

