Oyo to introduce formal education in quranic centres-Board

The Oyo State Government says it will introduce formal education in quranic centres in the state to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

Dr. Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), stated this on Monday at a sensitisation programme held in Ogbomoso on the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) initiative.

He said: “Quranic centres are part of our target in the sense that we want them to embrace western education.

“What we will do is to ensure we take western education to them in quranic centres with facilitators and learning materials that will be used, that is the essence of BESDA.

“This will allow them to have access to western education without necessarily taking away Quranic and Arabic learning in their various centres.

“In our dialogue with some of the leaders of these centres, they have accepted our proposition and promised to support it.”

Adeniran said the sensitisation campaign was to enlighten the people of Ogbomoso on the importance of BESDA so as to garner support for its take-off.

He said the state had 272,874 out-of-school children which comprised of those who had never been to school and those who had dropped out.

Adeniran solicited support from stakeholders in the area to address the challenges of out-of-school children in the state.

“We want to bring back the out-of-school children through BESDA and retain them so that it can reduce insurgency, insecurity and other vices.

“This is dear to the heart of Gov. Seyi Makinde more important now that we are implementing the free education policy in the state which will allow more people to come to school,” Adeniran said.

In his address, Mr. Sunday Adeyanju, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on BESDA, said the programme would bridge the gap between rich and poor children.

Adeyanju added that it would also ensure quality education.

He said the present government in the state would ensure that the various challenges hampering the smooth running of the education sector were addressed.

“The government will look into the school feeding programme and ensure that it gets better,” Adeyanju said.

In his remarks, High Chief Ojo Oyetunji, who represented the Soun of Ogbomoso, commended the state government for the programme and pledged the support of the traditional institution.

