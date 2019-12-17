Breaking News
Oyo Assembly receives list of LG caretaker chairmen, LCDAs

Oyo Assembly, Makinde

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly has received nominated names of local government caretaker chairmen and administrators of Local Council Development Authorities.

According to the Speaker of the Oyo State legislative arm, Rt. Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, all those announced are expected to appear before the House committee on local government and chieftaincy matters Tuesday 17 with 50 copies of their curriculum vitae (CV) for the purpose of screening and eventual confirmation.

The nomination of the local government caretaker chairmen and administrators for LCDAs has been generating controversy between the state government and the executive put in place by the former governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The nominated caretaker chairmen are  Chief Ayandeyi Ayantunji from Olorunsogo,  Akorede – Wahab Kazeem from Oluyole LG, Ogbomoso central,  Seun Adeyinka Omi Adio LCDA, Sheriff AdeojoI, Ibadan North Are Latosa-Kazeem Osoniyi among others.

