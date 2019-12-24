Oyo APC sues for peace as Christians celebrate Xmas

Kindly Share This Story:

calls for prayers for Buhari, govs

By Adeola Badru

As Christians all over the country celebrate Christmas, the All Progressives Congress, APC in Oyo State, has sued for peace, calling on residents of the state to imbibe the spirit of love, joy, happiness and peace among one another, as Jesus Christ symbolised.

The party, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Dr.

Abdul-Azeez Olatunde and made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, appealed to all and sundry appeal to always remember the country’s leaders from President Muhammadu Buhari to all the thirty-six state governors in their prayers to have divine support in order to lead the citizens out of the challenges of unemployment of young children, security challenges, infrastructural decay and other daunting tasks afflicting the country in the year 2020 in their policy formulations.

The statement read: “Again, the age-long traditional ‘Boxing day’ that comes up the following day to Christmas day represents an exchange of gifts between those who have to the less privileged ones within our society is being advocated for in order to create the atmosphere of love and happiness amongst ourselves.”

“While celebrating the yuletide season, we appeal to everyone to remember our leaders from President Muhammadu Buhari to all our 36 state governors in Nigeria in our prayers to have divine support in order to lead us out of the challenges of unemployment of our young children, security challenges, infrastructural decay and other daunting tasks afflicting our country in the year 2020 in their policy formulations.”

“The APC Oyo State wishes to celebrate with our Christian community and all the good people of Oyo State on this auspicious occasion of the celebration of the Birth of Jesus Christ, the Messiah of the world.”

“We are equally appealing to everyone to celebrate with moderation and be security conscious around us.”

“On behalf of the leader of the Party in Oyo State, H.E, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, the state Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, the state executive and all the members of APC in Oyo State, Please kindly accept our Christmas Greetings,” the statement added.

