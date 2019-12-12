Oyingbo Market Closure: Traders join ‘Cleaner Lagos’ campaign

Traders at the popular Oyingbo market on Thursday said they had joined the “Cleaner Lagos” campaign following its recent closure by Lagos State Government over environmental infractions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) on Nov. 21 shut the market over indiscriminate refuse dumping and refusal to patronise Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators.

Other infractions included roadside trading and poor hygienic practices resulting in serious environmental problems in the area.

The Iyaloja of Oyingbo Market, Alhaja Sikirat Sule, on Thursday told NAN that the market was reopened on Dec. 4, after several appeals and assurances by the traders that they would comply with the state’s environmental laws.

The Oyingbo market leader said their association had embarked on sensitization campaign on the need to maintain cleanliness as part of measures to prevent another closure of the market.

”The market association is trying its possible best to ensure this does not happen again as it affected business activities in the market.

“Several meetings have been held on a daily basis by the various heads of associations to deliberate on the way forward to avoid future re-occurrence.

“The issue of environmental pollution is a serious matter and all traders would be registered to ensure that they partake in the market clean-up campaign,” she said.

According to the Iyaloja, the association has designed signage with various inscriptions to sensitise traders on the need to keep the market clean at all times.

Among inscriptions on the signage are ‘Don’t Litter Oyingbo Market’ and ‘Keep Mainland Clean, ‘Join Cleaner Lagos Campaign’.

She said that the traders would place waste bins in strategic locations around the market and also patronise Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators.

“A task force would be setup to ensure that traders within the market do routine clean-up of the market,” she said

The market leader advised those involved in illegal street trading to obtain stalls within the market and thanked Lagos State government for reopening of the market.

Vanguard News Nigeria.