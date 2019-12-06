Oya 2019: Yoruba Language, content of liberation, Aare Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS — THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said that Yoruba Language remains one of the contents of liberation for the race, insisting that no country can develop without promoting the culture, tradition and heritage of the race.

The Aare Onakakanfo said this in Ira, Kwara state during the 2019 edition of Oya Festival.

Iba Adams said: “Today, Yoruba language and culture is gradually waxing stronger in Brazil and across South and North America. As much as I know, the Yoruba have failed to use their various gifts and uniqueness.

This has affected us as a race. And sadly too, we have never realized the fact that we need to make the right decision on the best way to sustain our heritage and core values.

”But happily, in recent time, some of us that are keen in promoting this laudable cause are beginning to rise to the challenges.

”For those of us that have started the campaign very long ago, it is worthy of note to say it now that a few number of Nigerians of Yoruba origin have also started creating the awareness on the search for our true identity.”

Also, he said: “For instance, the Yoruba-Brazil bond is gradually yielding positive results. A good example of this is the interesting story of Otunba Aderounmu, a Brazil-based Nigerian promoter of Yoruba language and culture, that teaches school children the Yoruba language and culture in Brazil.

“Interestingly, Yoruba language has also influenced the culture of the Brazilian people. Many Yoruba words have found their ways into the Portuguese language spoken in Brazil.

“That is why we need to realise the fact that we need to be united. It is time for the Yoruba to regain the lost glory and promote the language that is even deeper in meaning than the English language than interests.”

