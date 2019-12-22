Over 5,000 families benefited from Gbenga Power food programme

Kindly Share This Story:

Over 5,000 families across Kwara South Senatorial District benefited from the food palliative provided by the Gbenga Power Foundation to eradicate hunger during and after yuletide season.

At the event, about 7,000 bags of rice and cash was donated to beneficiaries.

The Chairman of the foundation, Honourable Gbenga Power, while speaking during the donation commended the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for transforming the state in a very short span of time and for its selfless service to the masses.

It also supported ophans of Hope Motherless Babies Home International Foundation with food items and cash to about 100 motherless babies.

However, Gbenga Power encouraged other Non-Governmental Organizations and philanthropists to emulate him by reaching out to Kwarans and the less privileged.

He said: “I expect other NGOs to take it as a point of duty to cater for our people. Though the government of Kwara State is trying its best to empower its people, but ideally the task should be a shared responsibility with individuals who are well endowed in the community.

“Philanthropists and well-meaning Nigerians should look into the needs of the less privileged to see roles they can play to empower them.”

Speaking in Agunji, Honourable Gbenga Power also expressed the foundation’s decision to embark on motorised borehole, as to provide portable water for the community.

