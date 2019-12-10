To enjoy antenatal care, treatment of acute malaria, immunisation, others

Barely four weeks after the launch of the Edo State Social Health Insurance Scheme under the Edo State Health Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), not less than 4,500 persons have enrolled in the scheme and would enjoy a bouquet of benefits aimed at improving their health status and general wellbeing.

Executive Secretary of the Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EPHDA), Dr. Imuwahen Mbarie, said enrolment for the Social Health Insurance Scheme has kicked off in earnest with citizens enrolling across the different Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State.

According to her, in less than four weeks, we have enrolled not less than 4,500 across six local government areas in the state, even as we intensify the local government storm to get more people to come on board.

She said the scheme is being funded from the Basic Primary Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), and Edo State Equity Fund and Contribution.

The distribution of the enrollees is as follow, Ovia South-West Local Government Area (LGA), Ofunwengbe Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) – 690; Esan East LGA, Ukpenu PHC – 636; Ovia North East LGA, Ovbiogie PHC – 679; Egor LGA Uwelu PHC -958; Ovia North East LGA, Oduna PHC – 680; Orhionmwon LGA Ugo PHC – 837.

Some of the benefits under the scheme include antenatal care, ultrasound in pregnancy, induction of labour, management of eclampsia, immunization, family planning, malaria treatment in adults, chronic disease screening, treatment of severe acute malnutrition and management of maternal sepsis.

Others are Child OPD for children under 5 years, management of newborn sepsis, referred child treatment to the secondary health facility, emergency stabilization, emergency ground transportation, normal delivery and postnatal care, a caesarean section in a secondary health care facility and referred antenatal care to the secondary health facility.

The services will be accessed in 20 pilot Primary Health Care centres across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

The centres are Sasaro (Akoko Edo), Ugbekpe-Ekperi (Etsako Central), Okugbe Okpella (Etsako East), Jattu-Uzaire (Etsako West), Iyakhara-Warrake (Owan East), Sobe (Owan West), Ugbegun (Esan Central), Ewoyi (Esan North-East), Orhodua (Esan southeast), and Ukpenu (Esan West).

Other health centres include Eguare (Igueben), Uwelu (Egor), Ologbo (Ikpoba-Okha), Evbuodia (Oredo), Ugo (Orhionmwon), Oduna (Ovia North-East), Ovbiogie (Ovia North-East), Ofunmwengbe (Ovia South West), Ugoneki (Uhunmwonde) and Igieduma (Uhunmwonde).

The Social Health Insurance Scheme/Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) in the state in partnership with the Federal Government is targeted at addressing healthcare finance and reducing the incidence of out-of-pocket payment for health services, the programmes envisage a comprehensive revamp of basic, secondary and specialist care as well as innovative funding for the healthcare system for sustainability.

