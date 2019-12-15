Osun NMA demands justice for killed Prof Boluwayi Elusiyan

Urges FG to tackle insecurity on highways

By Chioma Obinna

The Osun State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, yesterday expressed shock over the killing of its member and Medical Advisory Committee Chairman, CMAC, OAUTHC, Ile Ife, Professor Jerome Boluwayi Elusiyan by some alleged hoodlums, calling on the Federal Government to urgently tackle the country’s highways.

The medical doctors who also demanded justice for their late colleague appealed to the government to fish out the killers and punish appropriately.

In a press statement tagged: Restore our Hope in the Country”, and signed by the association’s Secretary, Dr Taofeek Akinniyi, the medical doctors said the unabated spate of attack on the country’s highways was becoming unbecomingly incessant, worrisome, and mind-boggling.

Stating that the entire members of NMA nationwide, particularly, Osun State Branch has been thrown into what he described as“discombobulated melancholy” described his death as a colossal loss to the medical profession.

The late Prof Elusiyan, a renowned Paediatrician, was killed Friday while on his way back from Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital. Before his death, he was an external examiner at the just-concluded paediatrics clinical examination of the Ambrose Ali University.

Akinniyi said: “The gory incident was the machination of a bunch of mindless marauding bandits who were overzealous and executed their attack on this armless, innocent, and industrious citizen who was investing his quota towards the realization of increase manpower in the health sector.

“It is a reflection and manifestation of laxity in the operational capabilities and activities of relevant authorities saddled with the responsibility to secure and protect lives and property of citizens, who are becoming gradually pessimistic and hopeless.

“These bandits are emboldened with the imaginable gut to unleash various dimensions of criminalities on people plying our highways since the government is not demonstrating the genuine political will to stem the tide of highway security breach.”

Akinniyi called on the government to be more effective in tackling insecurity.

“It is a clarion call to the government to be alive to delivering on its mandate, cherish the sanctity of humanity, the fundamental dignity of existence and the need to launch a combative measure capable of mitigating the endemic menace of highway massacre by these wicked perpetrators of danger and insecurity.”

He recalled that not too long ago, the nation witnessed series of serial highway murder of invaluable professionals whose expertise and skill was needed for nation-building, regretting that the expectation that the trend would cease is appearing dashed. “It seems the system is not ruthless enough to deescalate the tension that is characteristic of the highway but rather it has allowed the atrocity to fester and thrive. a countless number of innocent souls had been lost to these hoodlums without a sign to mitigate these attacks on patriotic citizens,” he stated.

“The Nigeria Medical Association, Osun State branch, expressed our disheartened dejectedness over the untimely death of one of our own whose exit had created a monumental vacuum in the medical practice.

“We want the government not only fish out the reckless orchestrators and perpetrators of this dastardly act, subject them to face the consequences of their deed, but also formulate appropriate policies that will secure our highways, guarantee the protection of lives and property, and redeem the diminishing hope for good governance in order to prevent lawlessness and anarchy in this respect.

“This is an attack too much for us to bear as we pray that God grants the bereaved the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

vanguard