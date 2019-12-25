Osun Assembly reverses purported impeachment of council chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Osun state House of Assembly has reversed the impeachment of the Chairman of Osogbo Local Development Council, Hon Akeem Olaoye.

The Local Council Development Area House of Parliament had earlier in the day impeached Oladoye citing gross misconduct.

According to the statement, signed by Hon. Akeem Olaiya and three others, the council chairman among many other offences failed to attend the council sitting regularly, appropriating council property without the parliament’s notice, not rendering the financial records on quarterly basis as stated by the guidelines establishing the council.

He was also specifically alleged to have appointed officers with the consent and approval of the house.

But speaking on the matter at Tuesday’s plenary session the speaker of the House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye disclosed that the power to impeach anyone is solely vested in the state assembly, saying status quo should be maintained on the matter.

He noted that the State Local Government Area Council Creation and Administration Law of 2015 is clear on how a chairman or other principal officers could be impeached.

Owoeye implored members of the LCDA parliament to refrain from legislating or interpretating the law for the main time.

He said, “The power to impeach lies with the house of Assembly.

The State local government area council creation and administration law of 2015 states the manner in which Chairman and principal officers can be removed.

Osun south parliament should maintain the status quo. Akeem Olaoye remains the chairman of the LCDA.

He also implored party leaders in the area to wade into the crisis and ensure its resolution amicably.

Olaoye in his reaction said the allegations against him were baseless, adding that a little disagreement was escalated because he did not bow to their wish to misappropriate council fund.

Olaoye added that the purported impeachment would not stand because he was not given the opportunity to defend himself, besides, it was politically motivated.

