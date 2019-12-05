Osun Assembly puts budget consideration of 2 ministries on hold

The Osun House of Assembly, on Thursday, put on hold the consideration of the 2020 budget estimates of two ministries pending the status of the Rural Water and Environmental Sanitation Agency (RUWESA) is determined.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected ministries are the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy and the Ministry of Rural Development and Community Affairs.

The Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Mr. Taiwo Adebayo, gave the order when the two ministries appeared before the House to present their budgets.

This is a sequel to the argument which ensued between the commissioners for the two ministries in respect of which ministry the agency belongs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the agency was created from the Osun State Water and Sanitation Programme in 1994 and was backed up with an edit in 2005.

RUWESA, after its establishment, was under the state Ministry of Environment and Sanitation before it was later moved to the Ministry of Rural and Water Resources.

Adebayo said the commissioners should go and resolve the issue at the executive level.

He maintained that the House would not accept estimates of any agencies having controversial issues with their ministries.

Earlier, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs had presented an estimate of N2.9 million naira as proposed revenue and N244.8 as total expenditure for the 2020 fiscal year.

The House also urged the Osun State Water Corporation to increase its revenue generation in 2020.

vanguard