By Chris Onuoha

In recognition of their valuable contributions towards national growth and development, about 20 distinguished personalities that include Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Ahmad Isah, Ibe Kachikwu among others and organizations will be honoured with merit award at the 2nd Edition of the Nation Builders Achievers Awards (NBAA). The event will take place at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites in Abuja on December 16, 2019.

Nominees of this award were chosen by well-meaning Nigerians who submitted their profiles via the NBAA website, which were evaluated in line with set guidelines.

Speaking with newsmen and NBAA delegates head of the event, the Director, NBAA, Mr. Westley Igbo reaffirmed his belief in the development potential of Nigeria and Africa. He stated that the journey to prosperity in the region is a tough and complex one that requires collaboration on many levels for progress.

“We have the necessary human capital, mental capacity and doggedness to attain any height as a people. We can compete with the best of the best, but first, we must believe and keep pressing for progress,” says Igbo.

He concluded by encouraging leaders and future leaders to remain focused and resilient in their Nation Building efforts towards the achievement of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Nation Builders Achievers Award (NBAA) recognizes exceptional individuals and organizations whose exploits towards the growth and development of Nigeria/Africa have distinguished them as Nation Builders. The award aims to motivate leaders and future leaders to make sustainable positive impact in the society as we look to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Vanguard