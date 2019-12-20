Osinbajo, Gbajabiamila, govs, others to attend Ahmadiyya Jalsa in Ilaro

Kindly Share This Story:

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibajo is expected to lead other prominent Nigerians to the 2019 edition of Jalsa Salana of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat holding in Ilaro, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The three-day event which will be declared opened today by the National Amir, Alhaji (Barrister) AbdulAzeez Folorunso Alatoye will be attended by distinguished Nigerians from all walks of life and neighboring countries across West Africa.

READ ALSO:

The Amir said in line with the core values of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community “Love for all Hatred for None, “the 2019 edition of Jalsa Salana will focus on the Holy Quran Chapter 16 verse 126 ”Call unto the way of thy Lord with wisdom and goodly exhortation, and argue with them in a way that is best. Surely, thy Lord knows best who has strayed from his way, and He knows those who are rightly guided”.

According to him, highlights of the events are praises of Allah and the Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw), message from the Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Community, Goodwill messages from the Nigerian President and State Officials, Religious Leaders, Lectures, Special Prayers, and Academic Awards.

Alhaji Alatoye said, apart from the Vice President who graced the occasion last year, other distinguished Nigerians expected at the event include, Speaker, Nigeria House Of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun his deputy, Alhaja Naimot Salako, Governor of State of Osun, Alhaj Isiaq Adegboyega Oyetola, deputy governor, Lagos State, Engineer Obafemi Qadri Hamzat.

Leading traditional rulers invited include, the Olu Of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler Of Yewaland, The Emir Of Kano, Etsu Of Nupe, The Obong Of Calabar, The Akirun Of Ikirun, The Olota Of Ota Among Others.

Islamic Scholars across Nigeria are been expected, from the media, we are expecting The Chairman MITV, The Managing Director, News Agency Of Nigeria, General Manager OGTV, Zonal Director Lagos, Federal Radio Corporation Of Nigeria, General Manager and Editor In Chief Vanguard Newspapers, Editor The Guardian Newspapers and host of others.

Interestingly, we are also expecting delegates from the neighboring countries of Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire among others.

Kindly Share This Story: