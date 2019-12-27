Oshiomhole’s rejection of Obaseki’s gift deepens feud

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Christmas gift by Governor Godwin Obaseki to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole which was rejected by his mother, Hajia Aishetu Oshiomhole, appears to have further deepened the crisis between the two as Obaseki, yesterday, in a veiled language described Oshiomhole as the leader of a pressure group within the APC in the state, Edo Peoples Movement, EPM, who “has been suspended” from the APC.

But the state secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah in a statement described the governor as someone who has ran out of ideas on politics and governance.

Hajia Oshiomhole on Christmas day rejected gift of four cows and 10 bags of rice from the state government on behalf of her son but it was not immediately clear why the gifts were taken to Oshiomhole’s mother’s house instead of his son’s house, which is about 700 metres apart.

Speaking yesterday, in Sabongida-Ora in Owan West, Obaseki said the APC remained united in the state and that those working to destabilise the party would be shown the way out.

The governor said, “APC is one party, those that say they are in EPM are not APC, including their National Chairman, who we have suspended in Edo State. Those mistakenly elected into Edo State House of Assembly, who are members of EPM have been thrown out.”

the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is aware and will soon announce date for a fresh election, where we would have opportunity to elect credible representatives who will represent us in the House.”

But while the governor was addressing party members in Sabongida-Ora, Oshiomhole hosted a huge crowd of party faithful and supporters in his Iyamho residence, where he urged them to remain supportive of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was silent on the gift issue and neither did he mention the governor in his speech but Okah who was there in a statement said.

