By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has signed the 2020 appropriation bill of N189.5billion into law with a pledge to ensure adequate implementation of the budget for the good of the state.

Performing the ceremony on Monday, in Makurdi, the Governor said the appropriation bill christened “Budget of Advancement, Growth, and Development,” could achieve milestones in agriculture, health, education, culture, and tourism as well as other sectors of the economy.

He stated that his second tenure would be characterised by more practicals and fieldwork rather than office work and charged his lieutenants to also redouble their efforts towards achieving greater results.

He also warned his appointees against misapplication of public funds contrary to the provisions of the law “because the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and Independent Corruption Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC are always on hand to deal with such issues.”

The Governor while acknowledging the industry and sacrifice of the Speaker and other Assembly Members of the State Assembly to the timely passage of the budget, said the task of developing the state was the duty of all.

He reiterated his determination to run an inclusive administration that would be open to constructive criticism and urged members of the public not to only make sweeping statements against his administration but also suggest ways of making the state better for the benefit of all.

Speaker of the House, Mr. Titus Uba, while presenting the appropriation bill for the Governor’s assent, described the event as historic as it was the earliest budget ever presented and passed in the state since the return of democracy in 1999.

