Oron youths seeks immediate inauguration of NDDC Board

Youths from Oron ethnic nationality in Akwa Ibom state under the aegis of Oro Youth Movement, OYOM, are seeking the immediate inauguration of the Dr. Pius Odubu led board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The youths in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, are also demanding the dissolution of the 3-man NDDC Interim Management Committee describing it as undemocratic and unacceptable.

The letter which was signed by the President and Secretary of Oro Youth Movement, Etifit Nkereuwem and Philip Nkonginue respectively, wants President Buhari to direct the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to complete section 5 (Oron-Calabar) of the East-West road project.

Commending the anti-corruption crusade of President Buhari especially with the order for a forensic audit of the NDDC, the youths while rejecting the Interim Management Committee, said: “It is a fact that we cannot achieve the desired objective if the audit is allowed to be supervised by the Interim Management Committee. We therefore strongly reject it.”

Applauding the senate for screening and confirming the NDDC board nominees, they said: “The senate carried out this legislative function to the admiration of all and subsequently confirmed the nominees for inauguration.

“Unfortunately, we were taken aback with the ill-motivated inauguration of a 3-man Interim Management Committee by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs which is illegal according to the NDDC act, undemocratic and unacceptable by all well-meaning people in the country.

“Your Excellency, we are encouraged to bring this vexed matter before you for necessary action having known you as a principled, sincere and committed leader who has decided to change the course of this country for the better.

“We demand that you direct the immediate inauguration of the substantive NDDC board duly screened and confirmed by the senate.

“That the NDDC board should carry out the forensic audit ordered by Mr. President with all amount of transparency, proven integrity and accountability in line with his anti-corruption crusade and to direct the Minister for Niger Delta to also carryout mega projects in the region to curb youth restiveness in the region.”

