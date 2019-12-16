Ornstein: No break clause in Klopp’s contract at Liverpool

Kindly Share This Story:

There is no break clause in Jurgen Klopp’s new contract at Liverpool, according to football journalist David Ornstein.

Klopp extended his contract on Friday until 2024 as he targets further domestic and continental dominance.

The German spent seven years at the helm of Mainz before repeating that length of tenure with Borussia Dortmund, but his stint at Anfield would total over eight-and-a-half years.

It’s great news for the European champions, who had feared Klopp would take a sabbatical when his previous terms expired in 2022 after he said he was considering a break.

And Ornstein brings further good news for Liverpool fans in The Athletic as he claims that the terms of Klopp’s new deal ‘do not include a break clause’.

Klopp ‘personally took no part in the conversations’ and the negotiations to agree his fresh contract ‘required only a handful of meetings and phone calls between his representatives and the Liverpool owners’.

There has been reported interest from Bayern Munich in the past and the Bundesliga outfit ‘want to be informed if he ever considers leaving Anfield and money is no object’.

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: