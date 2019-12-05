Orji Kalu’s conviction shows Magu fears no one — Anti Corruption group

Anti-graft group, Nigerians Against Corruption, NAC, has described the conviction of former governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu, by Justice Muhammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos as a mark that the EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, does not only mean business with the President Buhari’s anti-corruption war but has also earned himself a glorious feat unmatched in our chequered history.

Orji Kalu, who is the Senate Chief Whip, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing public funds while in office. Justice Idris further held that Mr Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, the third defendant, be wounded up and all assets forfeited to the federal government.

Commenting on the judgment, the group’s National coordinator said with this feat, Mr Ibrahim deserves the support of all well-meaning Nigerians while calling on Mr President to as a matter of exigency renominate him for a fresh 4-year term as the EFCC chairman.

“The conviction of a whole Senate Chief Whip has shown that Mr Ibrahim Magu is serious about eradicating financial corruption in our polity. If a former governor and a member of the President’s party can bag a 12-year jail term, I tell you this man means business”.

“Don’t forget that Orji Kalu holds a chieftaincy title from President Buhari’s hometown of Daura. His various media outfits also gave the president awards yet, Ibrahim Magu has sent him to jail.

“I seriously call on President Buhari to return Magu as EFCC boss and also empower the agency to do much more. I also want to urge Nigerians to cooperate with this government to get rid of corruption in Nigeria.

The anti-graft crusader also added that Nigerians should expect the conviction of more high profile Nigerians.

Vanguard