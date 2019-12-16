Oritsejafor holds 5th edition of mentorship class for CEOs

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to prepare entrepreneurs, business owners and company executives for the new year opportunities and challenges, the wife of the former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Mama Helen Oritsejafor is set to hold the 5th edition of her outstanding, thrilling and corporate mentorship class.

Oritsejafor made this known yesterday in Warri while unveiling the theme of the 5th edition “Success 101: How to be a success story in the Year 2020.”

READ ALSO:

According to Oritsejafor the 5th edition of the mentorship class will empower participants with the required skills to be ahead of their competitors and scale through tough times.

“There is a need for re-strategising and recuperation to generate gripping ideas and tactics that would move the business forward and avoid a collapse in the new decade.

“The new decade is a time where the strengths of companies and businesses will be tested to know those that are prepared and to remain on top and be a success in the future .

“This edition will be an online business master class where company executives and entrepreneurs around the globe will be opportune to relate with the mentor in the course of the lecture.

“The class is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 28th December by 2:00 PM, at the African Broadcasting Network studio, Delta state, Nigeria”.

Kindly Share This Story: