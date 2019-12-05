Oraifite invasion: Stop killings in Southeast INC tells Police 

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Igbo National Council, INC, led by Chilos Godsent, yesterday called for an end to the killings of armless citizens in the country particularly in the Southeast region by the police.

INC, in Owerri, was reacting to the clashes in Orafite community of Anambra state, between police and members of the community, in which some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, were said to have been shot dead. It was also said that policemen died in the incident.

However, INC has linked it to the resultant effect of the “militarization of Eastern Nigeria.” They also described it as unprofessional conduct.

INC among other things told Vanguard that there was an ongoing effort to instil fears in the Southeast people ahead of the call for Igbo to produce 2023 presidency.

According to INC, “We have noted with total dismay the malicious mischief of the country home Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor and unprovoked callous attack and wanton invasion of Oraifite community in Anambra State on 2nd December 2019 by the Joint Team of Nigerian Police Force and Soldiers.

“While we condole with the families of the two men of the Nigerian Police Force that was said to have lost their lives during the attack, according to the Police Press Statement signed by SP Haruna Mohammed – PPRO of Anambra State Police Command.

“We also condemn in strong terms the unprofessional, reckless and wanton killing of civilians and burning of houses in Oraifite community during said attempt to arrest Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor who is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

“On the foregoing, INC wishes to advise the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies operating in Eastern Nigeria to stop forthwith the killings of armless civilians and the militarization of the Eastern Nigeria.”

The Igbo group claimed that “Is not ignorant of the deliberate policy of the present regime of the Federal Government of Nigeria to militarize Eastern Nigeria in other to find reasons to launch a merciless military offensive against the region.

“Which, is meant to manifest the orchestrated plan to create fears and annihilation of the people of Eastern Nigeria before the 2023 Presidential Election which South-East Zone is seriously demanding to produce the President of Nigeria.

“Finally, INC, therefore, calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria to immediately rebuild the Oraifite community in other to reduce the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) that will be occasioned by the wanton destruction of the community.”