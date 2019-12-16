Vanguard Logo

Ops Rattle Snake: NAF jets obliterate ISWAP/BHT meeting venue at Kollaram, Borno

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Air force said on Monday that its Air Task prosecuting Operation Rattle Snake in the North East, at the weekend killed several ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists who had gathered at a meeting point in a building at Kollaram, Borno State.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said, “In continuation of Operation Rattle Snake, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralized some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters as they assembled for a meeting at their hideout in Kollaram on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.
” The operation was executed on 14 December 2019 following credible intelligence reports indicating that some of the ISWAP leaders had assembled for a meeting in one of 2 buildings at the centre of the settlement.
“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets dispatched by the ATF to attack the location scored accurate hits on the target building completely obliterating it and killing its terrorists’ occupants.
“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”

