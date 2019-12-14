Onuesoke condemns abuse of sirens by VIPs

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has condemned the abuse and illegal use of sirens by certain people he called Very Important Personalities (VIPs) in Nigeria.

According to the PDP chief ordinary citizens face threats of harassment, intimidation, vandalism, brutality and even death in the hands of supposed public servants and other prominent Nigerians using escorts, blaring sirens and driving dangerously.

Onuesoke, who made the allegation in Warri, Delta State said people have noted with great dismay the regrettable and serious abuse of this privilege overtime by these set of people in a manner that exposes law-abiding road users to danger.

He pointed out that sirens are essentially designed to be used in an emergency, but noted that in Nigeria, the siren is used to harass, intimidate and sometimes inflict avoidable injuries that could sometimes be fatal on road users and innocent members of the public.

He also added noted that most of the public officials who use sirens on Nigerian roads, terrorizing innocent citizens, may actually be doing so illegally.

Onuesoke argued that Section 154 of the National Road Traffic Regulation, NRTR, 2012, Part XIV states: “No person other than the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Vice President, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Deputy President of the Senate, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Governors and Deputy Governors of States shall drive a vehicle on any public road using sirens, flashers or beacon lights.”

To maintain sanity on Nigeria roads, Onuesoke appealed to law enforcement agencies to execute the law by rebuking those going against the law of illegal use of siren.

Vanguard