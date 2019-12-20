Onuesoke advices FG to revitalise refineries

Kindly Share This Story:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has advised the Federal government to revitalise the country’s four ailing refineries so that the nation will gain from the input of their productivities by saving more foreign currencies and creating more jobs.

According to him, ”It is a shame that in spite of Nigeria having four refineries controlled by NNPC, none of them is producing fuel either for internal consumption or exportation for commercial gains, while at the same time the Federal Government is eager for the take off a private refinery where it is expected to save $10bn from importation of oil.

He alleged that NNPC’s approach to oil sales suffers from high corruption risks and fails to maximize returns for the nation, adding that since inception, the corporation has neither developed its own commercial or operational capacities, nor facilitated the growth of the sector through external investment.

“ Instead, it has spun a legacy of inefficiency and mismanagement. Its faults have been described by a number of reports, many commissioned by government itself. Despite NNPC’s debilitating consumption of public revenues and performance failures, successive governments have done little to reform the company,” he argued.

Onuesoke who insisted that the Federal Government should scrap or take its hands off the management of the four refineries hence the nation is not benefitting from its activities, he said. “Nigeria has four refineries and none is refining crude oil. Government still pays a huge sum on importing finished oil products with the payment of huge subsidy.

“NNPC and her other subsidiaries are responsible for almost 15 per cent of the Federal Government’s yearly salaries and wages annually. There is no need for NNPC to exist if our refineries are not working. People established business to make gains as already being expected from Dangote Refinery and loses.

