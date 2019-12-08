Only Sowore re-arrested, Bakare not picked up ― DSS clarifies

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Department of State Service (DSS) has clarified it only re-arrested Omoyele Sowore and not along with his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare.

Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS in a press statement explained only Sowore was re-arrested and this was because of his “resort to call for violence, forceful takeover of government and suspected transnational illegal activities”.

The defendants’ lead counsel, Femi Falana according to DSS had promised to deliver Olawale to the Service but “the Service…is not presently interested in him”.

DSS statement reads in part;

“For emphasis, it should be noted that SOWORE is facing trial not as an activist, journalist or a politician, but for his resort to call for violence, forceful takeover of government and suspected transnational illegal activities.

“It is most unfortunate that SOWORE, shortly after being released from custody, based on court order, resorted to acts inimical to security. To this effect, only SOWORE has been re-arrested as his co-defendant, Olawale BAKARE, was not picked up even when FALANA had promised to deliver him to the Service that is not presently interested in him.”

In response to the populace denouncement of the DSS action in rearresting Sowore in court premises, the DSS statement included nothing to defend itself; but however, clarifies it does not invade the courtroom contrary to the circulating images and videos.

“A critical look at the videos in circulation would convince any objective viewer that there was no DSS personnel during the entire period the Sowore crowd acted out its orchestrated drama. Its personnel were never, at any time, involved in the incident. In actual fact, it was his people who seized him. And from the latest developments, it has become obvious what the intent for such mischief was meant for – simply to serve a propagandist purpose as well as bring the Service to disrepute.”

The pandemonium according to the DSS was orchestrated by Sowore’s supporters. Sowore stepped out of the court and when he sighted operatives of the Service within the premises, “he ran back into the courtroom”.

“However, when SOWORE stepped out of the court and sighted operatives of the Service within the premises, he ran back into the courtroom. In a bid to shield him from an imaginary arrest, his uncontrollable supporters mobbed him while chanting “you can’t arrest him” thus the pandemonium that ensued.“

Reiterating his commitment to being law-abiding, DSS asked in its statement “a moral question as to who, between Sowore and the Service, dislikes or disobeys the Courts”.

DSS quoted Sowore to have said after his release, “Don’t tell me about legal implications or what a Judge will say. I don’t care …”

“I’m not talking of protest. I’m embarking on revolution…”

Vanguard News Nigeria.