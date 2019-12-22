Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Amidst political intrigues ahead of the 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, the state deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi weekend denied the rumour of deep-rooted crisis with governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Agboola said he has not fallen out with his boss ahead of their joint ticket next year.

Speaking at a praise night in Apoi, Eseodo council area of the state, the deputy governor blamed the reported crisis on political jobbers who are seeking patronage from the government.

Speculation were rife that Ajayi would dump the All Progressives Congress(APC) in order to contest the governorship election or would contest the party’s ticket with the governor.

Ajayi said the people should not worry themselves about the rumour that he was fighting the governor.

He, however, blamed the reported dispute on those seeking to cause crisis in the state executive council in order to reap political benefits ahead of next year’s governorship election.

Agboola said “I rejoice with the entire Apoi kingdom on this occasion of Praise Night. You must have been hearing one or two comments here and there about a conflict between me and the governor. Don’t worry yourself. It is a normal thing in politics.

“The governor and I are doing very well. We are brothers and we are working together for the progress of Ondo State.

“I commend the Kalasuwe of Apoiland for this initiative. I pray it continues every year.”

Ajayi said the governor expressed his greetings to the people of Apoi and wished them Merry Christmas and New Year and be mindful of job seekers whose stock in trade is cheap blackmail and political propaganda.

The Deputy Governor admonished the people to pray for the governor, who is their kinsman; since his mother is from the kingdom, the government and the monarchs leading the people.

The Kalasuwe of Apoiland, Prof Sunday, Amuseghan prayed for unity in the government ahead of next year election.

Amuseghan prayed that they win next year’s election without rancour.

