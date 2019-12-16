Omo’s new book addresses questions about black identity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chukwuma Ajakah

From its arresting title, Black and Proud: The Message, Ajokpa-Oghene Omo’s new book addresses the age-long question of identity crisis bedeviling the black race.

The 273 paged book published by Black and Proud Publications presents Africa’s rich cultural heritage and economic potential from a new perspective with strident calls to Africans all over the world to celebrate their traditional and cultural heritage as they unite to revive the values, resources and economic endowment of the continent in order to elevate the status of African countries in the comity of nations and liberate her people from poverty, slavish mentality and neo-colonialism.

With an introduction captioned “Differences between African and Asian Leaders in Governance”, Ajokpa-Oghene examines governance in African countries and compares the leadership with that of other continents like Asia. The author poses probing questions such as “are black leaders guiding black people to inferiority, slavery and another slave trade?”

According to the author, “The greatest conflicts of human existence are not always fought with lethal weapons of war but with the subtle weapons of ideas and vision. It is this type of battle that has always defeated the black man and was the reason for the two previous slave trades of black people engineered by the Arabians between the 10th to 14th century and later the Europeans in the 15th to 19th century”.

Ajokpa-Oghene argues that Black people must overcome this by putting to practical exploit the education they have acquired to develop their values and cultures just like other races of the earth because failing to do so will keep the rest of the world wondering if black people have any sense of history. The author also decries the neocolonial posture of most African leaders who rather than galvanize the intellectual and material resources in the continent for its development, perpetuate the exploitative treachery of the former colonialists.

The Message portrays the ineptitude of the leaders and the led in applying the knowledge acquired through western education to solve their own peculiar problems and harness the latent natural resources for the development of the African continent.

The author commends the efforts of some Pan African leaders who pioneered liberation and ideological movements that would have emancipated the blacks from socio-cultural, economic, religious and political slavery. He regrets however, that these vanguards either lacked the political will when empowered or had no opportunity to implement the great ideas that are now confined to the dustbins of history. The persons mentioned include nationalists that fought and enabled their respective countries gain independence from colonial imperialists, but failed to sustain the momentum to drive further by empowering their people for total emancipation from the grips of colonialism.

Frontline nationalists like Kwame Nkuruma of Ghana, Nelson Mandela of South Africa Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo and M.K.O Abiola of Nigeria are mentioned among giants whose lofty dreams for the black race became a mirage. There are also independent minded radicals listed as those that could influence others to effect the desired change through their exploits in education, music and sundry fields, but they too failed to elevate Africa to a respectable status. These include the literary icon, Wole Soyinka, the late Afro-beat music maestro, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Charles Oputa (Charly Boy) and Bolaji Rosaji who rejected the major foreign religions: Christianity and Islam, but still embrace other foreign religion such as Hinduism.

They consequently failed to promote their Pan African ideologies through the indigenous traditional religion. Some of the iconoclasts however couch their ideas in the western education they had obtained while claiming to represent traditional cultural values. Ajokpa Oghene-Omo’s The Message depicts the view that African ideology cannot be genuinely expressed through foreign cultures.

