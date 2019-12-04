Omoleye commends EKHA’s handling of 2020 budget

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation received a pat in the back for demonstrating commitment to quality budgeting in the State.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Ekiti State, Hon. Biodun Omoleye gave who gave the commendation, observed that the input and initiatives of the Committee to the 2020 budget would contribute to the social and economic transformation of the State.

He said the House has demonstrated great interest in ensuring that a budget that will truly ensure development is passed.

Hon Omoleye gave the commendation on Tuesday, in a chat with Journalists shortly after presenting the budget of Government House and Protocol to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at the Assembly Complex, Ado Ekiti.

He applauded the committee for being painstaking in scrutinizing the budget and ensuring that it is not far from the economic reality of the State.

He said: “I can see the passion of the Chairman on Appropriation Committee. I noticed that she is also a thoroughbred professional which shows she understands what she is doing and the painstaking way she handled the session is quite commendable.

Expressing satisfaction about the serenity of the environment where the committee attends to the various Ministry, Department and Agencies (MDAs) that appears before it, Omoleye said; “I am impressed by the environment itself, it was so organized and it shows that if it goes on like this, Ekiti state will be a place of pride for budget process and management.”

The Chief of Staff noted that unlike the past, the committee eschewed sentiments and favoritism in discharging their oversight functions.

“I Have also seen that the issue of sentiment is outside of their presentation. This is a departure from the past where people proposed what they could not generate as budget estimate. Here you are taken through every aspect of the budget. You must be able to justify your expenditures and revenue. ” he added.

