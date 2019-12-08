Omo-Agege’s aide escapes death by whiskers in Delta

By Festus Ahon

A Senior Legislative Aide to Deputy Senate President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on Youths Affairs, Mr Efe Ugbarugba narrowly escaped death when he was allegedly attacked by yet unknown gunmen in Otokutu-Agbarha, Ughelli North Local Government, Delta State.

Ugbarugba who is also the Youth Leader of APC in Ughelli North Local Government Area, while narrating his ordeal to newsmen, alleged that the incident that would have taken his life occurred at about 8 pm on Wednesday 4 December.

He said he just dropped his wife and kid at home when he was allegedly attacked by unknown gunmen at his gate while he was trying to pull out after dropping his family.

He explained that as he was pulling out, he sighted some persons approaching him with guns, adding that as he engaged his car to drive off, they started raining bullets on his car from different directions as he sped off.

He said: “It was by the special grace of God that I escaped being killed by the suspected assassins. They fired several shots at my car. One of the bullets hit me on the head after piercing through my car windscreen”.

He added that he drove straight to the police station to report the incident and also secure police report which enabled him to seek medical attention.

The Legislative Aide, called on law enforcement agents to fish out those behind the heinous crime, lamenting that he now leaves in fear with his family.

Continuing, Ugbarugba said: “I want to sincerely appeal to our security agents to fish out those unknown gunmen who wanted to kill me for no reason. I strongly appeal to our security agencies to urgently do something. No arrest has been made and this is why I am crying out for security to be beefed up around me”.

Vanguard