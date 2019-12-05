Vanguard Logo

Omo-Agege, Wase meet with Abba Kyari at Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central, APC)

ABUJA- DEPUTY President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase on Thursday met behind closed doors with the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public and the two Presiding Officers of the National Assembly declined to talk to State House correspondents that waited to know their mission.

The duo came after the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governors under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum had met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sources claimed that the visit may not be unconnected with the APC crisis especially as majority of the party’s governors were plotting for the removal of the national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The sources further said that the Deputy President of the Senate was trying to use his position and his closeness to Oshiomhole to ensure that the party’s Chairman was not removed.

 

 

