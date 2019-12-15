By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

DEPUTY Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sherriff Oborevwori, Managing Director of Obakpor Engineering Limited, Olorogun John Oguma, immediate past Executive Director of Projects of the NDDC, Engr Sam Adjogbe and the Director-General of the Warri/Effurun Development Agency, Chief Ovuozourie Macaulay were among prominent Deltans conferred with various awards by the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists as part of activities to mark its 2019 Press Week.

Also honoured, were; the Senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Friday Osanebi, Managing Director, Bube Dan Construction and Mr Ifeanyi Nkeki.

Others were; former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, Dr. Ignatius Ezoem, Dr. Donald Peterson, Comrade Prince Kpokpogri and Lee Ikpeha.

Speaking during the grand finale of the Press Week with the theme “Enhancing Safety of Journalists in a Security-Challenged Polity”, Chairman of the ceremony, Dr. Ignatius Ezoem described Journalists as endangered species.

Reiterating that the theme of the Press Week was apt, he lamented that “Journalists are being killed while covering events. When you report the truth, some persons are not happy”. He, however, charged Journalists not to be daunted in keeping the flag flying.

Chairman of the State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, noted that the theme of the press week was chosen due to the “unfolding and unending attacks on Journalists in their line of duty.

Ikeogwu said; “Needless to say that security of Journalists remains pivotal and central towards building an egalitarian society as there can never be a true democracy without a vibrant media practice and secured press freedom.”

In his lecture titled ‘Regulation Of Digital Journalism – Implications And Otherwise On National Development”, Prof Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, noted that “Only a government that has something to hide should be talking of regulating the digital media.

“Regulation of the digital media will lead to a lot of negative consequences such as professional incompetence, increase in corruption, lack of public accountability by leaders, undermining of national unity, stunting of growth of federalism, increase in economic problems, promotion of sycophancy and intolerance of criticism by the press. ”

