Okpe Union (North America) donates books to Schools

By Paul Olayemi – Sapele

Members of the Okpe Union in North America have donated textbooks worth thousands of naira to some schools in Sapele and Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State as part of their self-help project of lifting the burden of parents and guardians.

Schools that benefited from the project include Ethiope Primary School, Umiaghwa Primary School, Oviri Okpe Primary School, Adeje Primary School, Oyenke Primary School, and Ikeresan Primary School, all in Okpe and Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

Presenting the textbooks to Ethiope Primary School, Okirighwre, Sapele, the President of the group, Mr. Edward Ederaine said the beneficiary schools were selected by members of the union in North America who paid for onward distribution of the textbooks to their schools.

He emphasized basic education as the most fundamental of all stages of growing up.

Ederaine said the objective was to help in the union’s little way of elevating the plight of the people and also compliment government effort in the educational sub-sector.

“We know the efforts parents and guardians are passing through to send their wards to school so we have decided to help out by distributing these Maths and English textbooks which are the main subjects in schools,” Ederaine said.

READ ALSO: Queen Victory Obasi unveils book on agriculture

The headmistress of the school, Mrs. Aginoh thanked the union for the gesture, promising that the pupils would make judicious use of the books.

Also commending the union, a community leader, Hon Dickson Omoraka said, the distribution of the books will bring succor to parents and guardian, adding that the union good gesture is worth emulating.

vanguard