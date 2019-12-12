Okowa signs 2020 Budget of N395.47bn into law

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Thursday assented to the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N395.47 billion, with an assurance to fast-track infrastructural projects for the benefit of Deltans during the period.

Signing the bill in Asaba in the presence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, who presented it to him, along with principal officers of the assembly, Okowa said in spite of the trying times in the nation, his administration would do its best to work with the budget to achieve its developmental goals.

The Governor said with the Appropriation Bill signed into law, “it has become obvious that we as a government now have the financial document with which we can work and hit the ground early 2020.

“It is very instructive for us members of the executive arm of government that we pray that God will provide the resources projected within the budget in terms of internally-generated revenue.

“This is because if the resources do come from our IGR we will do the best that we can to execute projects and programmes in such a manner that it will be very impactful on the lives of our people.

“There is no doubt that despite the fluctuating price of oil, Nigeria still depends a lot on oil for the purpose of funding its budget both in the oil-producing and non-oil producing states and the Federal Government.

“As a state we have tried to be very reasonable with our budget size and I believe that it is the right thing for us to do because the budget itself is supposed to be a document in which we have a pact with the people of Delta, so if we have projections, we must put down those projections that we think are achievable.

“In the budget we have ensured that some key projects have been provided for which includes the construction of new technical colleges in all 25 local government areas in the state because as a government we believe that acquisition of technical skills will go a long way in equipping our youths to face the challenges ahead.

“The completion of all drainage projects as well as road projects will be seen too; our health sector will also receive more attention as well as other sectors”.

Commending members of the State House of Assembly for their diligence in ensuring that the bill was speedily considered, Okowa said; “I truly thank Mr Speaker and the House of Assembly for being very diligent in the course of their duties in handling the Appropriation Bill.

Presenting the budget to the Governor for his assent, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori said that the bill went through a rigorous process before it was passed.

Oborevwori said in passing the budget, the figure was increased to N395.47 billion from N389.19 billion proposed by the governor in the Bill presented on Nov. 6, 2019. Recurrent expenditure is N172.15 billion and capital expenditure, N223.32 billion.

Vanguard News Nigeria.