Okowa building a stronger Delta through youths development – Egwunyenga

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Commissioner for Youth Development in Delta State Mr. Ifeanyi Egwunyenga has reiterated the commitment of Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa towards building a stronger Delta through human capital development, noting that conscious efforts are being put in place to better the lives of youths in the State.

Egwunyenga made this disclosure during the 2019 African Youth day commemoration in Asaba.

The Commissioner said that “effort towards properly engaging youths has led to an upgrade and expansion of the Directorate of Youth Development by the State Executive Council to full-fledged Ministry and from four departments to five departments.

In her remark the Chairperson Special Envoy on Youth, African Union Commission Ms. Aya Chebbi Addis Ababa recognized the importance of youths and their contributions to African development. While urging the youths to channel their collective energy, voices, and boldness as a change agent to build the Africa we want.

Participants at the 2019 Africa Youth commemoration in Asaba were drawn from representatives of the National Youth Council, Youth Parliament, Student Unions, NGOs, Faith-Based and Voluntary Organization and other critical stakeholders on youth development.