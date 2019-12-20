Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Okowa appoints retired Broadcaster, Chiazor as media aid

On 6:27 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Okowa appoints a retired Broadcaster, Chiazor as media aid
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

By Festus Ahon

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has appointed former Chairman of the Nigeria union of Journalists, NUJ Delta state council, Comrade Norbert Chiazor as a Special Assistant on Media.

Chiazor, who is a native Udumdje-Uno in Aniocha North Local Government Area, holds a degree in English/Literature from the University of Benin, a degree in Mass Communication from the Delta State University, Abraka and a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka.

READ ALSO: 2023: Shun anger, bitterness, Okowa urges gov aspirants

He retired from as Deputy General Manager/ Head of News and Current Affairs Department, Delta Broadcasting Service, Warri in October 2019.

He was the Director Media and Strategic Communication in the Prince Ned Nwoko 2019 senatorial campaigns. He is married with children.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!