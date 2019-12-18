Breaking News
Okorocha denies confirming death of Uwajumogu to journalists

On 6:03 pm
Former governor of Imo state and present Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha has denied speaking with journalists about the death of his colleague, Benjamin Uwajumogu.

Senator Uwajumogu of Imo North died on Wednesday after reportedly slumping in his bathroom.

It was earlier reported by different media platforms that Okorocha confirmed the death of Uwajumogu to reporters at the Senate.

READ ALSO: Imo North Senator, Uwajumogu slumps, dies

However, the former Imo State governor tweeted to say that he did not speak with journalists on Uwajumogu’s death.

“This is very absurd as I did not speak to anyone to confirm this news. This kind of journalism is totally unacceptable. We must strive to do better,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

