Okonkwo takes over, pledges to take Cheki to new heights

By Theodore Opara

THE newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cheki, the online car marketplace company, Mr. Chimezie Okonkwo has pledged to take the company to greater heights with his team of brilliant young professionals.

Mr. Okonkwo who joined the the leading online marketplace company last month replaced Mr. Gbenga Dara who left the company as chief executive officer in August, this year.

The new CEO who has wealth of experience in the telecommunication sector spanning closealmost one and half decades holds a special Executive Masters Certificate from Metropolitan School of Business and Management, Dubai. He also holds a Senior Management Programme Certificate from the Lagos Business School and a Bachelors’ Degree in Business Administration.

“I am delighted to be leading Cheki’s drive to continued market dominance in Nigeria’s online auto marketplace industry. We have a team of brilliant, young professionals who have done outstanding work to get us where we are today, and I am relishing the opportunity to drive the business to even greater heights”, he said.

Chimezie was previously Manager, Digital Products at 9Mobile, and was responsible for maximising revenue and margin return for the legacy services portfolio among other responsibilities. Before joining 9Mobile, he was the Team Lead, Mobile VAS at Terragon Group.

Okonkwo has over 13 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, where he was primarily responsible for managing and driving revenue for digital products and value added services.

Vanguard