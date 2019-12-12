Ojukwu’s burial: Cleric urges leaders to lead by example

A cleric, Rev. Fr. Victor Ogbozor, has urged leaders to lead by a good example and leave behind legacies of peace and co-existence in their various domains.

Ogbozor gave the advice in a homily on Thursday in Enugu at the burial mass for Igwe Tony Ojukwu, the Traditional Ruler of Ogui Nike community in Enugu.

Ojukwu, 74, a veteran journalist was once a former senior editorial staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and former General Manager of the defunct Satellite Newspapers.

The cleric, whose homily had the theme: “Opportunity Management’’, urged leaders to instil among their subjects and followers the attitude to always do the right thing and ensure they took to the path of sincerity and hard work.

“It is appointed for a man to die once. We must be careful and know that one day we must leave the earth and the little opportunity God gave us to stay here on earth.

“The judges and kings of the earth will one day stand before God to give an account of how they managed the opportunity of life and positions given to them; likewise everybody here.

“The life we are living is an opportunity and this opportunity is not forever, but short-lived,’’ he said.

Ogbozor, however, extolled the sterling qualities of Ojukwu, who left the easy life of land speculation and grabbing to go to school and studied journalism to international standards.

According to him, Ojukwu is meek, lover of peace, a good family man and someone that loves knowledge and learning.

“Igwe Ojukwu, while he was alive, displayed the rare qualities of a good leader, deep love for his people and was dedicated to the Church as well.

“He stood very out in impressing it on his people to go to school and reap the importance of education to the benefit of the entire Ogui Nike community,’’ he said.

In a condolence message, the Acting Managing Director of NAN, Malam Ibrahim Mammaga, condoled with the family of Ojukwu and the entire Ogui Nike community for the loss of a gem and a servant leader.

“We pray God to grant his soul eternal rest and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’’ Mammaga, whose message was signed by Uba Amadi, said.

Responding, Mr Pius Ugwu, who spoke on behalf of the Ogui Nike community, thanked the bishop and other priests in the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, traditional rulers and prominent personalities from all over the country that attended the burial mass.

“God will surely bless you as you have come to identify with this community in our time of grief,’’ Ugwu, who is also a cousin to the deceased, said.

NAN reports that the Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, presided over the funeral mass which also had in attendance seasoned media men.

