Oil communities in Ondo kick as Chevron shut them out

OIL rich communities in llaje areas of Ondo state weekend opposed clandestine move by Chevron Nigeria Limited to shut them out of the talk on land acquisition for Saturn Oil Well along the borderline of Ondo and Delta States.

They have therefore issued a seven-day ultimatum to the oil company to stay action pending when issues around the Oil-rich location will be resolved or be faced with dare consequences.

This was contained in a protest letter to the oil company by leaders of the oil communities which include Omogbemi Blessing, Ogungbeje Abel Wole and Chief Paul Akinmulewo and made available to newsmen in Akure, Ondo state capital.

They said that ” Let it be cleared to Chevron Nigeria Limited that negotiation done without Ilaje will not be tolerated as we cannot afford to take negotiation remnants.

“We, Ilaje Communities situated along the border line of Ondo State and Delta State, will vehemently oppose any clandestine move by Chevron Nigeria Limited to negotiate with the Ijaw communities of Itsekelewu, Opuama, and Itsekiri Communities of Ebokiti, Ugbege, Ototo, Jakpa, and Igbokoda without Ilaje Communities at the negotiation table.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ilaje communities situated along the border line are Orietan, Odun-Oyinbo, Ogungbeje, Beku, Yoren, Ebiwon, Gbenebite, Ubakana Ilaje.

“We (Ilaje borderline Communities) will not open our eyes to see any injustice against our Communities fly. For the purpose of emphasis, these Ilaje Communities, Itsekiri and Ijaw communities are interwoven and have been enjoying relative peace with the Ijaw and Itsekiri Communities along the borderline.