Ogun to consider outstanding N-Power teachers for employment

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has reassured N-Power Teach personnel that have exemplified themselves in the course of the 2-year term contract, of due consideration for employment into the State’s education sector.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, added that there was no automatic appointment for any N-Power teacher in the State, saying that effort was in progress to appraise and empower N-Power Teach personnel, who have been properly mentored by regular teachers and exemplified themselves in sharing good practice to develop the students.

“Our government is committed to maximising the gains of the federal government N-Power teach programme, the Prince Dapo Abiodun led- administration in the state is not promising automatic employment for N-Power Teach members. For those that have finished their 2-year contract, effort is on-going to prioritise their appointment based on exemplary trait and meritocracy”, she said.

Soyombo affirmed that the present administration in Ogun State was candid about the issue of overstaffing and understaffing of teaching personnel observed in some schools across the state, maintaining that an audit of the situation had been conducted, while teachers had already been deployed to address the anomaly.

Speaking on the issue of Parent’s Teachers Association levies in schools, Mrs Soyombo informed that the body has the constitutional right to augment and complement governments’ intention at enhancing the standard of education in the State, pointing out that approval to such development should be obtained through the Ministry, whenever the need arises.

She acknowledged the role and support of teachers towards government’s drive to improve the sector, assuring that more engagement with the teachers and particularly private schools in the State would be stepped up in the coming year.

Vanguard News Nigeria.