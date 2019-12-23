Ogun: Oshiomhole welcomes Akinlade, others back to APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has welcomed the decision of some members of the Allied Peoples Movement APM in Ogun State, led by Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, to return to the APC.

Akinlade, a former chieftain of the APC had left the party for the APM in the heat of disagreement regarding who should fly the APC flag in the 2019 governorship 2019 elections. While he lost out, he had consequently defected to the APM where he became the governorship flag-bearer of the party.

“Only last week, we received some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who equally left the APC in Edo State, back into our fold. As a party, we are glad that the National Reconciliation Committee (NRC) set up recently by the party is yielding fruits. We welcome these party men and women and we urge them to join in this progressive governance which the APC promised Nigerians”, Oshiomhole said in a late-night statement by his spokesman, Simon Ebegbulem.

According to him “the APC is one big family that believes in the ideals of true democracy, rule of law and party supremacy”.

“We also want to use this opportunity to urge other members of our party who left and wish to return, to do so, as our party is big enough to accommodate all, even those with divergent opinions. This is what makes it a progressive party.

“I want to assure you that in the spirit of national reconciliation, our brothers are welcome and will be accorded all the privileges that are the preserve of all party members”, he added.

