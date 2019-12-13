Ogun NUJ mourns ex-Vanguard Correspondent, Kolade Lanrewaju

By James Ogunnaike

The Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State Council, Comrade Soji Amosu has described the death of Kolade Olarenwaju as mournful, shocking and devastating.

The NUJ Chairman said this in a press release signed by the Secretary of the union, Comrade Kunle Ewuoso and made available to our newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He said Kolade passing into glory at the most unexpected period was a huge loss to the union on the grounds that the body was going through a process of re-engineering, re-organisation and re-alignment, that certainly would avail the new leadership some resourcefulness and injection of developmental initiatives that could ultimately strengthen it contributions to the development of the Nigerian nation-state.

Amosu said he would be greatly missed by many of his colleagues, acquaintances and friends for his amiability, accessibility. “He would be greatly missed by many of the young practitioners of Journalism who leveraged on his blossomed Journalism practice and those who used to quench their thirst of learning by drinking from his reservoir of knowledge”

Amosu who said he was short of adequate vocabularies to describe the magnanimity and the rude shock clustered by the news of his death, prayed God would wipe off his shortcomings, honour his good deeds, and that he would find rest at the blossom of God.

According to the release, Amosu further stated: “Kolade Lanrewaju’s demise is an irreparable loss to Journalism and his immediate family. I only pray and hope God Almighty would grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss”.

