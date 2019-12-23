Ogoni group presents book to end crises in the region

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

In furtherance to their commitment towards finding lasting solutions to the series of crises that have bedevilled the Ogoni people, in the Niger Delta region over the years, the Ogoni Liberation Initiative, OLI, is set to present a book to the public.

The book titled “The Issues of Ogoni People, The Crises And The Solution” written by Rev. Douglas Fabeke is according to the author, an excellent work that will finally open door for a sincere dialogue with Ogoni people, if only the government is sincere.

Briefing the press, Rev. Fabeke disclosed that the book is a combination of activities, research and recommendations to the federal government on how to resolve issues hindering the clean-up and development of Ogoni Land.

Fabeke said the “Group aims to develop, support and seek the socio-economic welfare of Ogoni people through justice and developmental programmes leading to sustainable community transformation through collaboration and partnership in diverse areas.”

The OLI he explained, has taken the pain to make sure relevant information that will ease the quick recovery of Ogoni Land is presented in this book and also ready to carry both Ogoni and Nigeria stakeholders along through seeking for constructive advice and fruitful idea to make sure the information presented in this book are practically implemented for the benefit of the Ogoni people and the country at large.”

Explaining further on what prompted him into writing the book, Fabeke said “It the desire to bring to an end, the crises in Ogoni Land. It’s very painful. If you come to Ogoni you will cry. It’s high time that somebody does something to create solutions so that people can have rest from their suffering. I was born in Ogoni land and grew up there so, I know what the people are going through.

The research bothered on the different approach that different governments have tried to apply to tackle the problems of the land. Right now, we’ve seen the mistakes of the past and that’s why this book is necessary. We are also trying to attract investors in other areas outside oil; agriculture, education, health, tourism and technology. In fact, we’ve made proposals for a high-tech polytechnic that will help in product designs and many other things to create jobs. This is so that a time will come when even if there’s oil, nobody will give attention to it. Oil cannot be there forever.”

“There were challenges of trying to reach out to so many people, gathering information all to make sure that the information we are giving out is correct. I reached out to the six kingdoms of Ogoni Land. So, I met with the Royal Highnesses governing these kingdoms, it cost me money and time as we spent 4 months doing that while the book took over a year to be written. The good thing is that they are all in support of our initiative. Former President Yar’Adua tried for Ogoni Land and if he were to be alive, I believe he would have solved all our problems because in all the materials we collected, we discovered that his, was the most effective approach that would have yielded the best result was by Yar’Adua.” He disclosed.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: