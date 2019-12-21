Officehub, firm offering office solutions to SMEs, others begins operations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor ‘Tunde Oso

Officehub, an integrated firm that provides office solutions to start-ups, small and medium scale entrepreneurs SMEs and consulting firms has rolled out operations in Lagos.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Abiodun Oso, Managing Director of Officehub, the office solution is available to local and also foreign companies that want to have a presence in Lagos, which is the major economic centre of Nigeria and believed to be the fifth largest economy in Africa. The solution is also available to companies outside Lagos.

According to Oso, Officehub is committed to helping businesses start and grow in an idea environment without incurring much cost with two categories of business office solutions – Office Place and Virtual Office

He explained that Office Place enables business people make use of the physical location as professional business office address with allocation of conducive table and chair in a personal space. It also comes with opportunity to enjoy unique facilities such as constant power supply(7a.m -7p.m), air-conditioned office and free Internet. The meeting room would also be made available for consultations and corporate business meetings.

“This category”, he said, “enjoys the services of a central admin/front desk officer, who attend to enquiries and incoming letters thereby making the small business have a secretary at no extra cost.”

Oso said Virtual Office category allows the business owner to make use of the office as professional office address while working from home or any other place of your interest. The business enjoys the services of the central admin/front desk officer, who attends to visitors’ enquiries about the business and receive incoming letters for onward delivery to choice location or for your pick up at the convenience of the business owner.

He explained that this also comes with the opportunity to use the meeting room for corporate business meetings. “It is a unique environment because there is opportunity to brainstorm and interact with other business people, whose wealth of knowledge and contacts can be harnessed to generate great results that leads to business growth and expansion for business owners that leverage on the many opportunities Officehub has to offer.”

Officehub, he said, is strategically located in the Lagos Island, which is the business hub of Lagos since many mega businesses are within the vicinity.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: