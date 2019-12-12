OER Farms, Unilorin sign 21-year, 10,000 hectares agric deal

By Michael Eboh

OER Farms Limited, a subsidiary of the Oriental Group, has signed a 21-year Land Lease Agreement with University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, to develop a 10,000-hectare mechanised agricultural project aimed at ensuring food security in Nigeria.

In a statement by the company in Abuja, yesterday, Founder of Oriental Group, the parent company of the agribusiness firm, Dr. Muhammadu Indimi, stated that the project would be managed in line with best industry practice to increase productivity within the sector.

According to him, the project was designed to develop the capacity of the University of Ilorin in agricultural research, improved farm practice, develop young agripreneurs who would give farming a different perspective, promote local Inclusion and enhance economic viability in catchment areas.

Indimi stated that the agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed by OER Farms and University of Ilorin on 4th September 2019, to underscore the Federal Government’s progress towards food security nationwide.

He explained that improved crop varieties with high yielding cash crops such as maize, soya beans and cashew are proposed for this project.

He stated that the initiative, which is a vision close to half a decade, spoke to his commitment to support macroeconomic growth through sustainable development opportunities for all.

Indimi said, “The average yield for a crop like maize by Nigerian farmers is about four tonnes per hectare, while yields are up to eight tonnes per hectare in the world’s most agriculturally advanced nations. We are curious about that gap and our aim is to close it by exposing local farmers and students to best industry practices as well as providing much-needed support over the next 21 years.

“Nigeria can achieve better results and own a robust, thriving agriculture sector with vast export value. We are happy to play our modest role in joining President Muhammadu Buhari on the national food security journey.”

The next phase of the project development, according to him, would commence in the first quarter of 2020, with site detailing, soil and hydrology tests as well as obtaining a ten-year historical meteorological data.

The information, he said, would determine crop options and farming techniques, adding that it is the goal of both parties that the project would be of value to all beneficiaries, contribute to significant transformation of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, improve crop yield, reduce crop vulnerability as well as increase local and export market potentials.

Also speaking, Managing Director of OER Farms, Ibrahim Indimi, added that the collaboration would add value to Unilorin’s Faculty of Agriculture by supporting research and exposing students of the institution to best industry practice in agriculture.

Furthermore, he stated that the hands-on farm management experience would encourage graduates to develop entrepreneurial skills, which would further reduce youth unemployment, adding that the project was also expected to positively impact local farmers.

He said the Oriental Group has a track record of contributing to sustainable development in Nigeria by promoting equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities, as seen in another of its subsidiary, Oriental Energy Resources Limited (OERL), which had earlier supported the University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State by upgrading facilities to enable the university to renew its accreditation of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering Departments.

According to him, OERL provided funding for a five-year supply of contemporary academic books and laboratory consumables among others, adding that similar enhancement of education facilities and learning environment was ongoing at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, where a Centre for Distance Learning is being constructed by the Muhammadu Indimi Foundation.

On his part, Professor Sulyman Abdulkareem, Vice-Chancellor of Unilorin, stressed that developing the agricultural sector was critical for food security, diversification and job creation.

He also said, “This is a public-private sector partnership that greatly benefits our students, local farmers, government and nation’s revival of agriculture. It would also attract resources to the University. Tenacity and generosity describe Indimi. One feels proud as a Nigerian to have someone like him who champions social, economic and humanitarian causes. We believe this joint venture will achieve phenomenal successes in the sector.”

