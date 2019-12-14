By John Mayaki

Everyone choruses the fact that “uneasy lies the head that wears the crown” and admits that leadership, beyond the fancy titles and official perks, comes with extreme difficulty and burden not every man can shoulder.

But to what extent is this difficulty understood and how much valor can one summon in faithfulness to the demands of leadership?

To answer to these knotty questions can be found in the exemplary life of Dr. Pius Odubu, NDDC Chairman and Okakuo 1 of the universe. In him, we see a man who has shown rare courage in times of fear and despair, patience in the pursuit of accomplishments, selflessness when selfish opportunities present itself, and elevation of the common good above all, even personal comfort.

Godwin Obaseki, by virtue of winning an election, may be the governor of Edo State but in the strict terms of leadership which requires forbearance, maturity and unwavering loyalty, he cannot be considered a leader. In this regard, he has a lot to learn, provided he can humble himself, from true leaders like Dr. Pius Odubu who for years have shown us all that ambitions can in fact be tempered by good judgment, perseverance and the understanding that the essence of life is in the collective. No man is an island and no, by himself, can make big positive changes happen.

While Obaseki saw fear in the homecoming of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu to the APC, Dr. Pius Odubu, a leader, saw opportunity to strengthen the party and claim new territories; while Obaseki saw a bitter enemy he must crush by all means including through violence and abuse of official powers, Dr. Pius Odubu saw a brother in arms and a comrade who though may share a different camp before or later in future but remains bonded with him by the strong ties of party and the progressive ideal to which they all swore to uphold; while Obaseki, in his childishness and immaturity decided to throw a tantrum, Dr. Pius Odubu opened his arms wide and welcomed his brother home.

By this, we are shown a difference. A difference between a little man with a warped mind who found himself in high office, and another great man with a large heart, visionary thinking and a good sense of judgment.

Odubu has always had our love but just as he commented that the homecoming of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu yesterday was one of the happiest days of his life, his own calm mien, patience and uncommon love for party increased our affection for him and strengthened our confidence in his leadership abilities. Okakuo, we praise you and our hearts bless you.

Vanguard