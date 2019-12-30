Obiano extols Stanley Uzochukwu, partners with Stanel

Kindly Share This Story:

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has commended the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu on his huge contributions and impact in Anambra State economy and Nigeria at large.

Obiano made the commendation while declaring open a Stanel event tagged ‘Access More With Stanel Master Class with the theme, ‘become more’ in Awka recently.

“I first met Stanley in the Villa. He came to me and said he was from Anambra and what he was doing in Jos, Plateau State. I saw greatness in him and invited him to come to Awka.

“When he honoured the invitation, I appealed to him to come and replicate the business in Awka and without hesitation, he gladly accepted and this is the result we are seeing today. The state of the art of this ‘one-stop’ facility is compared to none in the whole of the Eastern region.

“Stanel has become a household name in Awka and its environs. Stanel bread, stanel farmers’ market, Stanel eateries (Chicken Republic), Stanel Clean (Laundry services), Stanel car maintenance center, Stanel event center, Stanel gas, Stanel tyres, etc.

“The last time I came here, ‘artists’ life show stage’ was not here. But tonight 2Face and other top Nigerian Artists will be performing live on stage well equipped with modern facilities.

“With all of these things turning Awka into Eastern Europe, we have allocated another land for Stanel Agro venture where cows will be reared. The project is currently ongoing. Soon, he will be producing milk and beef from there for local and export consumptions. I want to see many things exported to other nations from Anambra”.

The event which had top Nigerian business/industry leaders, unprecedented number of youths and young entrepreneurs from across the country in attendance was organised by Stanel Group in collaboration with Access Bank Plc and Anambra State government through its Ministry of Youths and Sports to stir up business enthusiasm in upcoming entrepreneurs towards becoming more in their endeavours.

